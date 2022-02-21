Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $219.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 153,250 shares of company stock worth $8,680,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 187.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

