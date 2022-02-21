Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $242.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.35 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $920.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $937.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

