Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $618,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,151,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

