Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.