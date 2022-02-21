Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.
Applied Materials stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.
In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
