Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.