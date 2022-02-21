Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,235. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

