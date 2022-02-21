Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,151,000 after acquiring an additional 483,613 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV opened at $141.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.