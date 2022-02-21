ARAW Price Up 60.1% Over Last Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One ARAW coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $34,604.17 and $1.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00107921 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.