ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of ArcBest worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

