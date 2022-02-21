Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,709,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $23,565,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 247,704 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 505,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

ARNA stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

