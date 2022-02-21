Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARES traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $76.95. 511,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

