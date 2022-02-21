Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.15. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Get Arko alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.