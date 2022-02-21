Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

