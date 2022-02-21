Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €7.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.90 ($7.85).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AT1. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €5.47 ($6.21). 2,290,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.