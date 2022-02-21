Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Artivion in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Artivion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

AORT stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $698.11 million, a P/E ratio of 591.86 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

