Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 134,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.