Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $450.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 439 ($5.94), with a volume of 998204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.97).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 493 ($6.67).

The stock has a market cap of £613.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 376.71.

About Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

