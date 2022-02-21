Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $450.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 439 ($5.94), with a volume of 998204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.97).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 493 ($6.67).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £613.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 376.71.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.