ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.
In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
