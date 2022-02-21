ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 464,057 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 385,959 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

