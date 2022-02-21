Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Citigroup began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $298.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.15 and a 200-day moving average of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of -140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

