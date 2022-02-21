Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $25,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.09. The company had a trading volume of 646,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,794. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.76 and a 200-day moving average of $429.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

