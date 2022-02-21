Atria Investments LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.10. 6,264,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.