Atria Investments LLC Has $22.04 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

HD stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.74.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

