Atria Investments LLC Has $48.44 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 320,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $108,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.47. The company has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.18 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

