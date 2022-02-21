Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.90. 8,063,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.