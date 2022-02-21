Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

