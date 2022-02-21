Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.350-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.87. The stock had a trading volume of 498,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,435. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $168.47 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average is $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 151,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $3,857,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

