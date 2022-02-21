Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.350-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.87. The stock had a trading volume of 498,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,435. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $168.47 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average is $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.
AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 151,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $3,857,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
