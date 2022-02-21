AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,518.00

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,518 ($34.07) and last traded at GBX 2,529 ($34.22), with a volume of 14116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,519 ($34.09).

AVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.74) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.04) price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,054.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,493.41. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -199.92.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

