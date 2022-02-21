AxoGen (AXGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AXGN stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
About AxoGen
Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
