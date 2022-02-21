AxoGen (AXGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXGN stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

