B. Riley Cuts Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target to $53.00

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UEIC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

UEIC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

