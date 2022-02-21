Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCSF. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

