Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.45.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCSF. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
