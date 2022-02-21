Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.54. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

