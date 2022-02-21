Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,135,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Tuya by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

