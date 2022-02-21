Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $87.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 266.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

