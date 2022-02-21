Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 92.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AAON opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $125,469.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287 in the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.