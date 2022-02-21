Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 15,635 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 85.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

