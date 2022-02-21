Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Metromile by 123.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Metromile in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Metromile in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MILE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84. Metromile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.