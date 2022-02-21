Banano (BAN) Market Cap Tops $12.65 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $110,315.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,061,263 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

