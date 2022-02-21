Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$158.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$155.96.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$146.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$143.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$99.73 and a one year high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

