Barclays Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $815.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price cut by Barclays from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $852.24.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $692.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $756.05 and its 200-day moving average is $793.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

