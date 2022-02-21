Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$30.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.94. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$28.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

