Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

BAX opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

