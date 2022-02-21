Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

BAX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 5,028,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,643. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.