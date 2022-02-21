Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,810 Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDJ opened at $41.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $51.99.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.