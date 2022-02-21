Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $129.33 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.54.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

