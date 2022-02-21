Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.35 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

