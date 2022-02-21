Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 61.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.