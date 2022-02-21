Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $127,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

BJUN opened at $33.21 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.