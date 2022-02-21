Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00195190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00406322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

