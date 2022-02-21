BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 107,377 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.