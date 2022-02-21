Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €900.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €814.33 ($925.38).

Shares of KER stock opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Friday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($474.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €676.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €678.17.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

